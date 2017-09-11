PDP Dismisses Recession Report

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the Federal Government’s claims that the economy is out of recession is a ploy to deceive Nigerians.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Samuel Nwanosike who stated this while reacting to some comments by the All Progressives Congress in Port Harcourt last Friday, said recession exit was a concocted claim to douse tension.

Nwanosike expressed shock that the Federal Government would accept and reveal such a report when Nigerians were still suffering from the economic downturn.

According to him, “The Federal Government cannot tell Nigerians that we are out of recession when our economy has not improved. Prices of food stuff are still on the increase. The people cannot access medical care or send their children to school’’.

“There is confusion all over the country: Boko Haram and herdsmen are killing people, destroying our crops, land and property. Nigerians are tired of those paper work, show-off and deceit,” he said.

The PDP spokesman noted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government had failed hence it seeks way to cover its inadequacies.

He asserted that the APC had succeeded in dividing Nigerians into several small enclaves hence the recent calls by groups for secession, noting that it was clear to Nigerians and people of Rivers State that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians.

Nwanosike explained that Nigerians have experienced the worst administration since independent.

According to him, “If they say that Nigeria is out of recession, has prices of food stuff gone down, what has reduced in the market?”

“This is the kind of lies that they used to deceive Nigerians to get support and be voted into power. This time around it will not work for them because Nigerians cannot be deceived anymore”, he said.

He however urged the people to compare the time PDP was in power and what we have now, stressing that it was obvious that APC has failed Nigerians.