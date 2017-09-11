NWPL Announces New Date For Super 4 Tournament

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has announced a shift in date for the Nigeria Women Premier League (NWPL) Super 4 tournament.

A statement on the league’s website said that the championship, which will decide the champions of the 2016/2017 NWPL, would now hold from October 9 to October 14 in Benin.

Tidesports source gathered that the event was earlier scheduled for September 11 to September 16 at the same venue with Bayelsa Queens, Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons and title holders, Rivers Angels participating.

The statement quoted Aisha Falode, Chairperson of the league, as saying the postponement was necessary due to the 2018 World Cup qualifier between Nigeria’s U-20 female team and the Tanzanian side on September 16.

“The NWFL board is compelled to shift the date of the NWPL Super Four championship due to the FIFA U20 World Cup qualifying matches between Nigeria’s Falconets and Tanzania.

“Teams and officials are expected to arrive in Benin on October 7 while the teams will use the time in between to train and unwind for competition proper commencing on October 9.

“The decision is a difficult one but we took into consideration the fact that many of the players, who will be involved in the FIFA U20 World Cup qualifying matches including the head coach, Christopher Danjuma, are part and parcel of the Super 4 championship.

“We have always dreamed of NWPL Super Four championship with excitement, character and quality that will not only showcase the best of women football to the outside world but also to give the needed dividend to our hosts and potential sponsors,” the statement said.

The winners of the Super 4 championship will go home with a prized sum N3 million while the runners-up will pocket N2 million respectively.