NGO To Partner Govt On Firms’ Resuscitation

An NGO based in Akwa Ibom State, the Ibom Development and Empowerment Assembly (IDEA) says it is poised to partner with the state government to revamp moribund industries.

Addressing journalists in Uyo on Thursday on the objectives of the organisation, the Chairman of Board of Trustees (BOT) of the NGO, Prof, Alfred Itah said the body comprised seasoned academics and professionals.

Itah, who is a Professor of Microbiology,University of Uyo, said the NGO would give technical advice based on research to the state government for the revival of ailing industries.

“The group is founded by people of like minds with patriotic zeal to work in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom Government to develop and empower the citizens.

“We are here to galvanise ideas, itemise them and advise the state government on the implementation,” Itah said.

He enumerated some moribund industries in the state to include the Nigerian Newsprint Manufacturing Company (NNMC), Quality Ceramics, Qua Steel Company, International Biscuits and Sunshine Batteries.

Itah commended Governor Udom Emmanuel’s efforts at industrialisation and expressed the willingness of the body to serve as think-tank to advise the governor on rapid industrialisation of the state.

Itah said that the body was impressed by the governor’s investment in the agricultural sector with emphasis on large scale cultivation of cassava and tomato.

He also commended the governor’s ingenuity in the management of scarce resources.

The BOT chairman said that given the calibre of professionals in the body, it was planning to set up IDEA Microfinance Bank to assist the citizens with easy funds for economic activities.

Corroborating the BOT chairman, the organisation’s National Secretary, Prof. Ukana Akpabio, said that the body would soon draw up a blueprint on how to develop the resources of the state.

Akpabio, a Professor of Polymer and Industrial Chemistry, University of Uyo, said that NGO would educate the citizens on how to harness the natural resources in the land.

The NGO’s Director of Agricultural Development, Prof. Mathias Eka, said that the state had enormous potential in agriculture which he said had not been tapped over the years.

Eka said the group would liaise with relevant government agencies on agriculture to boost food production through education and professional advice.