NAGAFF Charges FG On Economic Diversification

The National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF) last Thursday called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts at diversifying Nigeria’s economy to boost export and improve revenue.

The Publicity Secretary of the association, Mr Stanley Ezenga, made the call in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

Ezenga, who described the exit of the country from recession as a welcome development, said there was need for re-invigorated efforts to open multiple channels of income to the country.

He explained that the country’s dependency on oil for over 85 per cent of its revenue was a major cause of the recession as the crash in the global prices of oil was affecting the country’s earnings.

“It is good news that the country has been proclaimed to be out of recession but the development as good as it is also calls for serious work.

“The country crept into the problem because of its dependence on oil which prices crashed on the international market, thereby affecting our earnings.

“The recession in a way was good as it made the government to make some efforts at diversifying the economy into non-oil, which significantly grew the economy and helped to exit the problem.

“Now that we are out of the doldrums, there is a need for government to intensify efforts on those non-oil sectors to boost export and revenue,’’ he said.

Ezenga, however, said that the exit had not translated into better lives for Nigerians as the prices of goods and services remained high.

He, therefore, urged the government to initiate policies to make life better for the average Nigerian who cared less about statistics but desired impacts on governance.

He particularly urged the government to address the rising prices of foodstuffs and transportation to alleviate poverty.