Monarch Wants Special Office On Diaspora Matters

The Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, King Dandeson Douglas Jaja has called for a special office to be designated by the state government to coordinate the programmes and activities of Rivers’ indigenes in the diaspora.

King Jaja made the call in a goodwill message he delivered at the occasion of the Rivers State Foundation 2017 Annual Convention held in Chicago, Illinios, USA and made available to The Tide in Port Harcourt.

The monarch said the special office would help to re-organise the activities and programmes of those in the diaspora properly and as well fit them into the policies of the state government for the purpose of effective coordination and deployment.

King Jaja, the Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom further explained that the creation of the special office would also help in coordination of diaspora matters for them to play significant roles in the socio-political and economic development of the state.

He said through the office, Rivers indigenes in the diaspora can evaluate the efforts and success of the state government to review strategies and point the way forward by setting new targets for the development of the state.

“There is need to properly orgainse the activities and programmes of those in diaspora and fit them into the policies of the state government for the purpose of effective coordination and deployment of the benefits of this new order.

It is for this reason that we will lend our voices to the creation of a special office by the state government for the coordination of diaspora matters and such position should be reserved for you in the diaspora. Through this office, we can evaluate our efforts and successes in this direction, review strategies and point to the way forward by setting new targets”, King Jaja explained.

The royal father, who commented on the theme of the convention, “Rivers at 50: Diaspora United Toward Social and Economic Development in Rivers State,” urged Rivers indigenes in the diaspora to fashion out measures to boost economic development in the state.

Enoch Epelle