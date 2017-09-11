Gymnastics Chairman Solicits Govt’s Support

Chairman of the Rivers State Gymnastics, Charles Orlu has mapped out strategies to get the sports back on track.

Orlu, who is also The Caretaker Committee Chairman of Port Harcourt City Local Government Council, said he has also written a letter to the Sports Ministry seeking for partnership to develop the sports in the state.

The one-time gymnast who represented the state at the junior level said he is also optimistic that with adequate orientation by officials of the sports ministry at the state and national on the multi medal winning prospect in gymnastics, the sports will overtake others in no distant time.

He also appealed to the sporting press to also give prime attention to the sports in their reportage.

“I have written to the Ministry of Sports for a partnership with the Port Harcourt City Local Government Council to work out the modalities for the development of the sports in the state,”Orlu said

“With more orientation and support from the state and Federal Ministry of Sports, gymnastics will thrive once again in the country”.

“You guys (Sporting press) have a whole lot to do for us to be reckoned with in the country. If you do for us what you do for football, I bet you, gymnastics will enjoy a geometric growth,” he noted.

Recalling that the old Rivers State now Rivers and Bayelsa State and Bendel State, now Edo and Delta states respectively, use to be power houses in gymnastics, the local government administrator, opined that with regular competition at the grassroots and elite level that status can be achieved.

“Am sure you remember that so many years ago we (old Rivers and Bendal State) use to dominate the sports, so for us to produce top class gymnast, all we have to do now is organise regular competition at the secondary schools and expose our athletes to national and international competition,” Orlu said.

”There are talents in our schools but when they come out for training and no competition for them to show what they have learnt it can be frustrating and demoralising, but with the support of all the stakeholders, we will take gymnastics to new heights,” Orlu stressed.