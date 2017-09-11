Group Urges FG To Implement Policies On Emissions Reduction

The Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Initiative (CCMAI) has urged the Federal Government to strengthen the implementation of national policies that would cut down emissions in the different sectors of the nation’s economy.

The Senior Programme Officer of the group, Mr Richard Inyamkume told newsmen in Abuja that such implementation became necessary as air pollution had a lot of impact on the climate, health and the environment.

“The government needs to strengthen the implementation of national policies that will cut down emissions in the different sectors.

“It is important because air pollution has a lot of negative impact on our climate, health, and ecosystems such as impairing the growth of crops and vegetation as well as affecting soils and fresh water supply.

“Other visible effect of increased green house effect are increased frequency of extreme weather conditions, especially the current flooding experienced globally, drought and desertification, and the retreating glaciers in the Polar regions.’’

According to him, the increasing green house effect may also affect agricultural productivity in certain places as well as utter natural environmental systems.

Inyamkume stressed the need to strengthen legislation on emissions testing and control, especially for heavy manufacturing industries and the transportation sector as they contributed to air pollution.

“There is need to put in place a proper tax system to impose heavy levies on emitters will be a good strategy to curb emissions.

“Civil society and the government should begin information gathering on industries that emit heavy carbon if at all such apparatus has not been in place.’’

The programme officer said the information gathered would assist in planning emissions reduction strategies for such Industries or sectors that emit.

“The Federal Government and other relevant stakeholders need to promote sustainable mobility plans in the transportation sector.

“Nigeria needs to learn from developed nations as they are switching from emitting to non carbon emitting technologies such as electric cars and other renewable energy options.’’

Inyamkume urged the Federal Government to strengthen legislation on emissions control and monitoring to achieve maximum compliance in industrial productions processes and the transportation sector.