Experts Decry Inadequate Data In Real Estate

Some experts in the real estate sub-sector last Thursday attributed the low level of Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into the industry to lack of adequate database.

The experts, who spoke with The Tide source in separate interviews, said lack of database and property index were the bane of FDIs in Nigeria’s real estate industry.

Mr Makinde Ogunleye, a former Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Lagos branch, said an appropriate database on the nation’s real estate sub-sector remained the only way to attract FDIs.

Ogunleye said that the stakeholders should take the responsibility upon themselves to create a sustainable database to attract FDIs into the nation’s real estate sub-sector.

“Accurate data on activities of the sector will reveal information about the number of needed houses, the number of existing structures, the level of available assets and the number of citizens who still need accommodations, among others.

“It will serve as a guide and directive that will reveal on the state of sector and economy, what it has achieved and what it still needs to achieve,” he said.

Mr Lewis Ladipo, former Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA) said that Nigeria remained one of the few countries with vibrant property markets, in spite of the effects of global recession in the sub sector.

Ladipo said that information on property transactions was very essential to sustain and boost the economy’s property market.

According to him, such data is not just essential for local investors but also for foreign investors and institutions.

He said that foreign investors needed accurate and verifiable information on real estate activities to boost their interest in the sub-sector.

“But lack of information on property transaction has made Nigeria’s property market to be less attractive to foreign investors.

“The moment an up to-date information on the activities of the industry within the country and even in the embassies are in place, the sector would be better opened for foreign investors,” he said.

Mr Afolabi Solesi, the Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) Lagos chapter, said that up-to-date data was crucial to the real estate industry because of the nation’s current security challenges.

“Many foreign investors believe that it will be unfavourable to do business in Nigeria due to its current security issues.

“But an accurate information on our activities will go a long way to educate and restore their confidence,” he said.

Solesi said that such database must be assessable both locally and internationally to make effective impact.