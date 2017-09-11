Engineer Wants Expert As Works Commissioner

As Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike is yet to assign offices to the newly sworn-in Commissioners, a civil engineer, Mr Geoffery Amadi says a professional should be assigned the Commissoner for Works portfolio.

He made the suggestion while fielding questions from newsmen at the weekend in Port Harcourt.

Amadi said that such an office requires an experienced person in the construction and building fields so as to reduce the incidence of building collapse and delivery of sub-standard works.

The civil engineer maintained that experts are proud of their professions and would go extra mile in a quest to protect their professional oaths and integrity.

He noted that non experts are not too mindful of the jobs given them, since it was not part of their training.

According to him, no one would blame any calamity on someone who was appointed beside his profession area of competency.

Using the office of the Attorney General/Commissioner of Justice as an example, he said that it would be difficult to notice a major flaw since the office was handled by a core professional.

He said that areas like construction and building ought to receive similar attention at least to protect government’s and the public interests.

The expert who regretted non involvement of experts in most building jobs in the state, said that the incident of building collapse may not end until experts are considered to critically make the necessary inputs in building projects.

Though, he praised the Governor’s wisdom in selection of his commissioners but maintained that only experts should be considered to handle some special areas in the state.

He also blamed his colleagues for not speaking out, saying it was about time they learn how to blow their trumpet themselves and project the image of their profession.