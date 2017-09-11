Educationist Wants IOCs To Promote Literacy

As part of measures to promote sustainable reading culture and rid the society of illiteracy, a philanthropist and educationist, Mr. Austin Nwaeze has urged multinationals and IOCs operating in Rivers State to sponsor literacy based training, especially in the rural areas.

Nwaeze gave the charge while speaking with The Tide in an interview last Friday during the celebration of the 2017, edition of World Literacy Day in Port Harcourt.

Nwaeze, who is the Director of Garden City Library, Project Read Advocacy, said the IOCs should make the promotion of literacy development a fundamental component of their corporate social responsibilities towards the society.

He pointed out that the development of literacy among youths would enhance the building of the capacity and reduce crime in the society.

He called for a partnership between multinationals, government and private organisations towards the building and equipping of financial libraries across the state.

He decried the indifference exhibited by many multinational firms and IOCs in the promotion of social services, such as literacy development which he described as pivotal to nation building.

Commenting on the theme of this year’s edition of the World Literacy Day: “Literacy in a Digital World”, he said Nigeria was yet to digitise literacy because many people do not have access to books or internet platforms for self-development.

He pointed out that majority of Nigerians reside in the rural areas and live on bare subsistence. He therefore solicited for proper funding of public education in formal and informal sectors.

He said the Garden City Library Project Read Advocacy was a humanitarian gesture aimed at promoting reading culture and information dissemination in the society.

He expressed dismay over the lack of institutional interest in the promotion of read culture, as demonstrated in the low turn up for the year celebration of the world literacy stay by critical institutions and stakeholders.

Taneh Beemene