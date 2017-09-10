Rivers Youth Drum Support For Wike

The four kilometer walk embarked upon by youths across the State for the governor in Port Harcourt dominated headlines last week. The Walk tagged “Walk for Wike Season 11” terminated at Government House as the participants numbering over four thousand were addressed by the deputy governor Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo.

Organizer of the event and leader of the “Rivers connect”, barrister Dike Vincent Amadi said the youths were motivated by Chief Wike’s good governance in the past two years. He said the administration has reviewed all the arms of government, unlike in the past administration when the judiciary was shut down for a year, and the legislature became an appendage of the Executive.

Today, Amadi observed that Rivers State has become a construction site as there was no local government area that has not been touched.

In her remarks, the deputy governor averred that the governor has shown purposeful leadership and was ready to do more unlike at the federal level where the government was yet to touch the lives of the common man.

Before the Youth Walk on Wednesday, the deputy governor had represented the governor on Monday when she visited sites of a devastating flooding at Eneka and Rumukwurusi, all in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The governor through his deputy expressed sadness over the effects of the rain at Eneka community and promised quick intervention to avert such occurrence in the future.

The deputy governor in a statement last Thursday commended the governor for the release of counterpart funding for a water scheme in two local government areas of Akuku-Toru and Opobo/Nkoro, where Cholera had claimed hundreds of lives over the years.

According to Dr. Harry-Banigo the gesture demonstrated by Chief Wike was a life saver. She added, “His release of the second tranche with speed of lightening and his willingness to extend the projects to other local government areas speaks volume”.

Last Friday, Governor Wike demonstrated government’s resolve to tackle kidnapping by handing over four armoured personnel carriers to the Nigerian police. The governor said his administration will do all in its powers to eradicate crime in the state.

He expressed the hope that the gesture will help curb the wave of kidnappers attacking vehicles on roads outside Port Harcourt.

Last Saturday, the state governor was at Oghara in Delta State as part of peace initiatives by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile members. Chief Wike is the co-Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee and was accompanied by former Acting National Chairman of the PDP, Prince UcheSecondus, Senator Lee Maeba, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Dr. Tammy Danagogo and Ambassador Desmond Akawor.

The governor met with former Delta state Governor, Chief James Ibori and assured that, “We must work as brothers. We must work as a team. We must not allow our united front to be divided”.