Yul Edochie Wins Anambra Guber Primaries

Son of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, Mr Yul Edochie has won the gubernatorial primary election for Anambra State 2017. The excited movie star took to his instagram page to share the good news with his followers. He won the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) primary election held on Thursday, August 31, 2017.

He wrote: “And I won the party primaries today to become the flag bearer of Democratic People’s Congress (DPC). I give God Almighty all the glory. I thank everyone who made it possible. And to all who have placed their hopes and trust in me, I will not let you down”.

“It’s time for the youths, time for the masses; we are taking the Government House of Anambra State come November 2017. We will run a government that will put the welfare of the masses first. Our victory is the people’s victory”, he wrote.

According to him, he has a plan for restructuring the life of his people by aspiring for governorship seat, “we need a new brand of leaders who will put the masses first. The older ones have failed us for too long. They have come to the last bus stop!!! He once said on social media.

Yul Edochie was born on January 7 1982. He is known for his role in movies like Palace Maid, Royal Maid’ and ‘Sarafina,’ among others.