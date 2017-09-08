We Didn’t Accuse FG Of Killing IPOB Members – S’East Govs

The South-East Governors’ Forum has described a report that it accused the Federal Government of killing members of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) as a ’’tissue of lie from the pit of hell’’.

The Chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Emmanuel Uzor, further described the report as a figment of the imagination of the writer.

He said the report was intended to embarrass the forum and bring confusion between the governors and the Federal Government to thwart the peace processes initiated with IPOB.

“The originators of the falsehood are trying to sabotage the process of moving the zone forward and achieve lasting peace in it,” Umahi said.

He noted that although it was the forum’s responsibility to protect the people’s lives and property, including IPOB members, it should not be linked to politics.

“The writer and his paymasters failed to appreciate the peace agreements reached between the governors’ forum and leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, during its last meeting in Enugu.

“The forum, therefore, wishes to assure the public that the communiqué raised during its last meeting with IPOB leadership still stands and anybody circulating any contrary report is Ndigbo’s real enemy.

“Such reports should, therefore, be disregarded as there was no such meeting against the Federal Government by the forum,” he said.

Umahi noted that he was quoted as issuing the statement at a time he was outside the country on an investment drive for the development of his state.

“The forum is working in synergy with the Federal Government and other federating units towards economic and regional integration and development of the south-east region,” he said.

The governor urged members of the public to disregard every attempt by amorphous groups to instigate crisis between the zone and the Federal Government.