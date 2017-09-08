RSNC GM Tasks Workers On Diligence, Hardwork …As Five Bag Awards

The General Manager, Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr. Vincent Ake has charged staff of the corporation to be diligent and productive in the discharge of their duties.

Mr. Ake who handed down the charge during the maiden quarterly staff Merit Award ceremony held at the corporation’s Production Hall last Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said the award was to encourage excellence and greater productivity among staff of the corporation.

He disclosed that the event was in fulfillment of his administration’s earlier promise which according to him, must be kept in order to encourage hardwork and commitment in the service.

“People cannot buy hardwork, commitment and love”, he said, adding that dedication to duty will promote development and productivity in work places.

“We must take care of ourselves, we cannot buy love, hardwork if we don’t practise them. Those characters in us will not reflect except when we change and if we change, it will reflect in us”, he added.

Mr. Ake, who promised to improve on the welfare of workers in the corporation warned those who are in the habit of short-changing the corporation to desist from such act or be prepared to face the wrath of the law governing the service.

He averred that the present RSNC administration under his watch was committed to providing a conducive environment where workers will have a sense of belonging and sued for cooperation and creativity among staff.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of cash gifts and certificates of merit to five staff of the corporation who were adjudged best staff from various departments of the establishment.

The awardees include Mr. Paul Aaloga, Administration, Comfort Oleru, Business Development, John Bibor, Editorial, Oduye Ekiye, Finance and John Loveday, Production.

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Mr. John Loveday dedicated the award to God Almighty and lauded the management for the honour done them.

Earlier in his devotional sermon, Pastor Chigozie Eti of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Rumuepirikom, Port Harcourt, admonished the staff to always allow God to be in charge of their lives in order to excel in their endeavours.