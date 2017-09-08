RSG To Beef Up Security On Bonny-PH Marine Corridor

The Rivers State Government has reiterated its commitment to ensure safety on the Bonny-Port Harcourt marine corridor.

The state Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo stated this at a meeting with the executive members of the Bonny Maritime Boat Owners Association to fashion out ways to ensure the safety of seafarers on that route at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

She said Bonny was important to the entire country because it hosts the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) which was a very important national asset, stressing that issues of security were of great concern to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Banigo said she will convene another meeting with the security operatives and the caretaker committee chairman of Bonny Local Government Area to find out why the gun boats the governor provided were not in use, and take necessary steps to ensure they were deployed to provide security on the waterways.

“His Excellency has approved and released two gun boats to that area, and we are aware that the marine police have two, so, we want to know why these gun boats are not in use, and if there are logistic issues, we want to get on top of them. So, we need to have another meeting with the security operatives and the chairman of the Bonny Local Government area caretaker committee”, Banigo quipped.

The deputy governor, who advised boat operators to ensure their boats were upgraded and in good condition, said they could take advantage of the Rivers State Micro-Finance Agency to source for funds to upgrade their boats.

According to Banigo, who promised to donate some life vests to the association, safety was of top-most priority, advising boat operators to ensure that all passengers onboard wear the appropriate life vests, especially now that they have resorted to passing through the deep sea channel.

She also called on the multinational companies in the area to donate life vests as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“Please, talk to your members that if their boats or engines are faulty they should not use them, don’t manage, don’t take chances, wear life vest when the weather is bad, especially in this rainy season because every single life is important to us”, she said.

The deputy governor said she will visit the Bonny, Nembe, Bille Jetty soon to ascertain the veracity of claims that some sections of the ongoing construction work at the jetty were collapsing, and expressed the state government’s commitment to deliver the best quality projects that will stand the test of time to the Rivers people.

The Chairman, Marine Workers Union of Nigeria, Comrade Maxwell Hart, had earlier informed the deputy governor of the challenges they were encountering, and called for the government’s intervention.