…Restates Support For Airforce Personnel Training

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has said that it will continue to support the Nigerian Airforce in the training of its critical manpower, especially in the area of air traffic control.

Managing Director of NAMA Capt. Fola Akinkuotu who made this known while receiving students and instructors of the Department of Air Warfare of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaja NAMA headquarters in Lagos, noted that the safety and security of the nation’s airspace depended largely on the capacity of personnel of Airforce and NAMA.

To that effect, he posited that the collaborative effort in training and retraining of staff of both agencies become very imperative.

Akinkuotu also stressed that this civil / military synergy and cooperation over the years has ensured a robust capacity to manage Nigeria’s airspace, which he said had remained safe and secure for efficient and seamless air navigation by both civil and military authorities.

The NAMA boss also commended the Nigerian Airforce for providing security around the agency’s navigational aids in airports across the country, pointing that such has ensured that the nation’s critical assets were not vandalised or destroyed.

Earlier in an address, the leader of the team, Air Commodore Abubakar Liman said their visit was to expose students of the college to the practical application of the basic management principles they acquired in the classroom, in order to make analytical comparison between a typical military unit and a civil organisaiton.

He said the comparism was to differentiate the civil and military organisation performing complementing roles with the aim of making the military better organised, and the nation more secured.