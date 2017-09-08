Players Racketeering, Problem Of Rivers United -Ex-Chairman

Former Supporters Club Chairman of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt, Ambassador Otis Asonye has attributed the poor performance of the club to players racketeering by bringing amateur players by the management of the club.

He said for the club to get continental ticket next season, the management should buy players and not to take players on loan.

Ambassador Asonye said this in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, saying that the major problem of the club is bring amateur players with huge amount of money into the club.

According to him, the best option is to stop players racketeering and overhaul the entire management including the technical crew.

“Honestly, the problem of Rivers United is players racketeering, people who don’t know much about football are now bringing amateur players for the club on loan, with huge amount of money, it appears the management is defrauding the Rivers State Government”, Ambassador Asonye said.

The former supporters Club boss, commended the State government for providing the enabling environment for the club to perform optimally.

“I commend the state governor Chief Nyesom Wike for providing the necessary facilities to enable the club perform, but it is unfortunate that the club is performing below expectation due to players racketeering, he stated.

He equally plea to the state government to overhaul the entire management team.

