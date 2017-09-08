PH Traders List Post-Recession Expectations

Traders in Port Harcourt have listed their expectations following the announcement of Nigeria’s official recovery from economic recession.

The traders told our correspondent in Port Harcourt last Wednesday that they were happy about the news of Nigeria’s exit from recession, describing it as cheering.

The traders listed fall in the prices of goods and services, better living standard and infrastructural development as their post-recession expectations.

Our Correspondent spoke with traders at Nkpolu Oroworukwo, Rumuwoji and Creek Road markets in Port Harcourt and they all expressed their happiness with the development.

Mrs Florence Onuegbu said that as a trader, she wants to feel the impact of the economic leap through fall in the prices of goods and services.

“I understand recession to mean economic hardship, if they say recession is no more with us, I want to see the prices of goods and services fall,’’ she said.

Another trader, James Igonikor, said that he looked forward to better standard of living for the ordinary people.

According to him, the end to recession should trigger a more robust infrastructural development that would benefit the ordinary citizens.

“Nigerians have been facing difficulties for several months, so with the news about Nigeria exiting recession, we are expecting the standard of living to improve,’’ he said.

Another trader, Mrs Nneka Amadichi said that the news about Nigeria quitting recession would only make sense to the ordinary citizen if the standard of living improved.

According to her, it will be meaningless if the citizenry still live in pains after the recovery from recession.

Meanwhile, a Port Harcourt-based social analyst, Dr Tonteh Amakiri has called on the government to ensure effective price control following the recovery from recession.

He said that such move would enable the ordinary citizen to benefit from the buoyant economy, adding that ordinary citizen will not feel the recovery if prices of food and other items are still high.

“We have a system where traders are not willing to reduce prices, they need to be coerced to do so, government must come all out to achieve this,’’ he said.

Our correspondent reports that the Federal Government last Tuesday announced Nigeria’s official recovery from recession.