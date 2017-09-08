Omotola Opens Up On Sex Scenes In Movies

Nollywood super star, Omotola Jalade Ekehinde, popularly known as Omosexy has challenges in playing sex roles as a married woman. The thespian says she doesn’t like watching herself on screen especially some raunchy scenes.

Omotola, a mother of four told newsmen that so long as it was acting, she was ready to take up any role just to make her fans happy. She said, “sometimes you can tell while watching a movie that a couple doesn’t have chemistry, it is not something you can force. Some actors are very good at acting it but sometimes, when it has to do with love, relationship, it is not easy to play.

“When you want to act like you love the person there are some natural acts and gesticulations that you can’t force. But if you are a well trained actor, you will not find that difficult. There are some little tricks to these things that some actors don’t know. You can make it happen and look real too especially in love and sex scenes”.

“When I wasn’t even that confident I starred in a movie called “The Prostitute,” which was released 22 years ago. If I didn’t die then, is it now? I am ready for them. I don’t even like watching myself on screen. If I do, I will feel like burning inside and might even start crying because I criticise myself a lot. Sometimes I pity those watching especially when I poorly do a sex scene. I would be like, what was that for?

“It can kill the whole movie when it is poorly done. For me, if a sex scene is not going to be properly done, then why do it in the first place? If you must kiss, you should be able to kiss well, make it professional. She specifically saluted her husband, Captain Ekehinde whom she said had been very supportive.

Her words, “so far my husband and I have over 20 plus acres of land in Badagry. He has his for his Acquatic Jungle Entertainment’ and I have mine for the film village. We have started with the first phase which will have a cinema and other attractions. It is in its early stages, but surely, we are making progress”.