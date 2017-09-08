Obuah Praises Choice Of Wike As Gov …Says PDP Proud Of Rivers Youth

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bro. Felix Obuah has commended the youth of the state for embarking on a 4-kilometer walk in appreciation of Governor Nyesom Wike’s wonderful performance in just two years in office.

The walk tagged ‘Walk 4 Wike Season 2’, held on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, in Port Harcourt, with participants drawn from the 23 local government areas of the state.

In a statement in Port Harcourt, Obuah showered gratitude on the youth who turned out in their thousands to acknowledge the laudable achievements of the governor in just two years in office, and walked from Pleasure Park through the length of Aba Road and terminated at Government House, Port Harcourt.

He praised them for their sense of patriotism, stressing that the landmark event has vindicated the PDP in the choice of Wike as its standard bearer in the 2015 Governorship Election.

Obuah disclosed that as a party whose principles and actions are anchored on faith in God, the PDP prayerfully chose Wike in 2015 as the party’s governorship candidate, with the conviction that he was the divine choice to steer the ship of the state at this time in history.

“We are eternally grateful to the Almighty God who gave us the inspiration and wisdom to make the choice. It was a choice divinely approved and the people of the state have by this historic march lent credence to the fact that Wike was God-sent to Rivers people”, the state PDP chairman declared.

Obuah while commending D-Source Connect Group for packaging the event, also commended the youth for their huge turnout to identify with the good works of Wike, and expressed confidence that such show of appreciation would inspire the governor to do even more for the people.

He said the event would remain indelible in the annals of the party and state, charging them to keep up the tempo by giving more support to the governor as he strives to make life better for the people.