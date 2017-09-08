Nigerians Need Basic Amenities Not Restructuring – Ex-Lawmaker

A former lawmaker representing Eket Federal Constituency, Mr. Bassey Dan-Abia Jnr., has said that Nigerians need more of basic amenities than restructuring.

Dan-Abia made this known in an interview with newsmen in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State lastWednesday.

He said that the good management of the current structure by the President Muhammadu Buhari would eliminate the agitation for restructuring in the country.

“I believe that what we need more than this clamour of restructuring is basic amenities such as food, power (electricity), good roads, good primary health care services; when once this is done, everything is settled.

“I believe that the current structure with just a little adjustment here and there will suit us.

“I believe that there is nothing absolutely wrong with the present structure if it is properly managed by the leadership.

“The Jamboree of restructuring doesn’t make sense. Restructuring is so high sounding; I think it is elitist driven and it is a distraction and absolutely not the problem of Nigeria,” Dan-Abia said.

He said that the technicalities involved in restructuring would require constitutional backing and not just mere clamour.

“There are some aspects of the constitution that required more than two-third majority votes to amend, so how do you go about restructuring without constitution amendment that is almost impossible.

“Part two of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, that deals with fundamental objectives and directives principle of state policy is loaded but unfortunately is not justiceable.

“That means it is not enforceable and is not actionable. I believe all we need to do is to add that language to take away the non justiceability of that section of the law, make it justiceable and make it actionable.

“Make it subject to litigation, make it enforceable; when once you do that, the wealth of the people is guaranteed, good governance is guaranteed, and basic amenities will be guaranteed.

“Education will be guaranteed, primary health care delivery services will be guaranteed,” he said.

The former lawmaker explained that an average man on the street, want to see three square meals on his table, good roads, good health and not restructuring.