Nigeria Can Lead Africa’s Aviation Industry – ICAO

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has said that Nigeria can be the regional leader of aviation business in Africa through good airport management system.

President of C-ouncil, ICAO, Dr Olumuyiwa Aliu who made this known when he led his team on a courtesy visit to the Minister of State, Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, in Abuja last Tuesday, said ICAO through its regional office in Africa would continue to engage the government in order to follow up on all the issues.

He said the visit was to afford them the opportunity to take a look at the issues of safety of air navigation, security of the airports infrastructure development and capacity building.

According to him, the efforts are aimed at looking at privatisation, and ensure that the sector is properly restructured and the analysis required to establish a good airport management plan.

Aliu also said that the visit was to show appreciation to the Federal Government for the hospitality and courtesies extended to participants at the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) symposium.

He said the symposium would enable participants share experiences and help to develop regulation in the way that the country could manage the emerging phenomenon of the RPAS.

“By this visit, we effected the foundation for the work that we will do in the development of the drones and implementation of the drone technology” , he said.

In his response, the Minister commended Aliu for the support that ICAO had been giving to the nation’s aviation industry and the hosting of the RPAS symposium in Nigeria.

Sirika said the visit was a morale booster for Nigerian aviation industry in the area of training and capacity building as well as the development of skills.