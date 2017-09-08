NAMA Creates New Communication Channel For Agency’s Matters

The new Managing Director of Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA, Capt. Fola Akinkuotu has created a special channel of communication as part of steps in tackling agency’s matters.

The NAMA boss in a letter to staff of the agency, which was made available to newsmen at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, stated that his attention had been drawn to some dissatisfaction among staff of the agency.

He said such issues can not be overlooked, hence the idea to create a proper channel of communication where such issues can be properly channelled and adequately be addressed. Akinkuotu in the letter noted that it will be difficult for him to be able to meet with some of the staff of the agency because of the way the agency is structured, hence he decided to create a special electronic mail system so as to reach him.

“Specifically for this purpose, I have created an e-mail address mdanama.gov.ng. Be assured that any e-mail sent to this address will be properly looked into and treated with strict confidentiality.

“Do not hesitate to communicate with me, I am always reachable by e-mail. I am aware that there are some dissatisfaction among staff, my attention has been drawn to that.

“I urge you to work with me and together as a team, we will continue to secure the safety, efficiency and regularity of economic air navigation in Nigeria for the benefit of all stakeholders”, he stated. The new NAMA boss however expressed happiness over dedication of staff and for their professional conduct, and urged them to keep it up.

He also promised to make the Nigerian airspace safer than he met it, and urged all staff to cooperate with him.

Corlins Walter