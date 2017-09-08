MFM FC’s Fans In Emotional Farewell To Players

Supporters of Lagos-based MFM FC on Sunday gave their darling team an emotional farewell song as they wrapped up the 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) with a comfortable CAF Champions League spot.

The Tidesports source gathered that MFM is now in a secured second spot on the league table and are still nursing the ambition of upsetting the table toppers, Plateau United to the league crown.

The crowning of the league winners is delayed owing to the recent slump by the league table toppers, Plateau United, who stumbled in their last two matches.

The Peace Boys from Jos should have wrapped up their winning of the league shield save a shocking home draw and an away defeat in the Matches Day 36 and 37 respectively.

The Kennedy Boboye-tutored side has of recent failed to sustain the tempo which saw them on the summit of the table as they could only manage a 2-2 draw against a spirited Rivers United.

The team also failed to win their last match as they also slumped to yet another defeat now in the hands of Wikki Tourist of Bauchi to whom they lost 0-1.

With the drop experience by Plateau United, second placed team, MFM, who has been on their trail are now confident of springing a last minute surprise to wrestle the crown away from the Jos team.

However, the diehard Lagos supporters were grateful to the team for bringing back the glory days of watching continental football which has been elusive for 13 years.

The high-flying MFM had sealed the continental ticket with a comfortable 2-0 win over visiting Nasarawa United at their Soccer Temple Agege Township Stadium on Sunday.

The win was enough to reward the fans for their unalloyed support to MFM that are just spending their second season in the elite division.

Also, the fans voted the Mercurial midfielder, Chukwuma Onuwa, as the club’s Player of the Year (POTY), defeating Stephen Odey and Sikiru Olatunbosun.

In a poll conducted on the club’s website, Onuwa polled 56 per cent, to beat Odey with 34 per cent and Olatunbosun with 13.8 per cent.

Speaking on the award, Onuwa thanked the fans for their votes and promised to deliver more in the coming years.

“MFM is a club in my heart, I am grateful for the support I have received so far. It has been a fruitful and rewarding year for me and the club.

“I promise to also give my all in the coming year as we prepare for the continental campaign,” he said.

A football pundit, Rotimi Arabi, said that the feat by the MFM was unprecedented in the history of league in the country.

“The team should be well commended for their efforts, they came just last season and they have secured a continental ticket, this is a rare effort.

“The team is a team to beat and if they continue in this fashion, they are going to be a club feared by all.

“The team is well organised and well managed and this accounts for their success,” he said.

Another fan, Tomiwa Babalola, said that MFM had done almost what may be termed as impossible, hence the team should be motivated well to do more.

“To many, it’s a distant surprise for a team like MFM to be rubbing shoulders with the league power horses.

“Many wouldn’t have giving them a chance but they have proved their mettle as a team well organised. I urge for more support to the team,” he said. (NAN)