Lagos Speaker Tasks FG On Masses, Wellbeing

In a bid to stem ethnic agitations and hate speech across the country, the Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, says government at all levels should listen to the yearnings of the citizens.

Hon. Obasa who said this in Lagos asserted that the people, who elected the leaders, had the right to hold the government accountable.

“As a people, we need to learn to live and co-exist with others to promote peace in the country. And the government should also reciprocate by ensuring that they listen to the followers.

“’Recently, agitations have been on the increase on issues such as restructuring, devolution of power and others.

“I strongly believe that the hate speech the government is guarding against would not have arisen in the first place if government had listened to the yearnings of the people.

“So, government needs to listen to the people and proffer solutions, do those things which will bring about peace, development and affect the people positively,’’ he told newsmen.

On the vexed issue of restructuring, Obasa said there was need to restructure the country to make it more united, productive and peaceful.

According to the speaker, restructuring does not mean dividing the country, but making the Nigeria project work in the interest of all.

He said, “Take for instance, the issue of kidnapping and insecurity in Lagos State. Security matters are solely in the hands of the Federal Government, the state does not have control over the police.

“That is why restructuring is important. With restructuring, we will have devolution of power and part of it, is to have state police where the state will be in charge of the police and tackle insecurity headlong.

“If we can have this, the rate of crime in the state will reduce and Lagos will be totally safe for all.’’

Obasa also urged Muslim faithfuls to uphold the significance of the Eid celebration by being selfless and submitting to the will of Allah just as Prophet Ibrahim did.