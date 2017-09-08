Ill Health Forces Wizkid To Cancel Int’l Shows

Award winning Nigeria music star, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has come out to reveal the bad condition of his health as he cancels some of his international shows.

Wizkid last Monday, September 4, took to his twitter handle to apologise to his fans for cancelling some of his shows. He also seized the opportunity to urge his fans to pray for him as he intended spending his sick leave with his sons until he recovers.

His post reads, “If I die today, I die a legend. Mad times. Apologies to my fans in Philly! Missed mad in America, yesterday, but will make it up in a major way. New music b4 London show, love y all forever, I ‘ll be spending time with my sons and family, while I recover!! My next appearance will be in London, September 29″.

“Apologies to everyone affected by these new dates for cancelled shows soon. Sad I’m typing this, but’ll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand and pray with me”.