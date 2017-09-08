‘Goalkeeper’s Miscalculation Caused Eagles To Concede Goal’

The Kwara State Director of Sports, Tunde Kazeem, said yesterday that the goal conceded by the Super Eagles in their return leg match in Yaounde, Cameroon was due to a technical error and miscalculation by goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Kazeem, said he would, however, not blame Ezenwa for the error, noting that any other goalie could have made a similar mistake.

The game, played at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium on September 4, saw the Eagles dominating the first half with a goal by Moses Simon in the 30th minute.

However, Ezenwa of FC Ifeanyi Ubah, was penalised in the 73rd minute after bringing down Cameroonian attacker, Arnaud Njoum in the box.

A penalty given to the Indomitable Lions was scored by Vincent Aboubakar to bring the Lions on equal terms with the Eagles during the encounter.

“I was a goalkeeper in my school days and for me that decision by the goalkeeper was a technical error and miscalculation.

“He ought to have left that job for our defenders and not challenge that striker but I also commend him because he saved some goals.

“Any other good goalie in his place can commit such error, so I don’t blame him. He will definitely improve with time.

“Ezenwa and the team have done so well,” Kazeem added.

Nigeria currently top Group B with 10 points and are a point away from gaining qualification to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Currently, Zambia, second in the group have four points, while Cameroun have three points and Algeria have one point.