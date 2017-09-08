FRSC Boss Attributes Success Story To ICT Improvement

The recent improvement of service delivery in the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has been attributed to Information and Communication Technology (ICT) growth within its establishment.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, RS6HQ, Mr Kingsely N. Agomoh, made the revelation when he paid a courtesy call on His Majesty, (Dr) Leslie N. Eke, (JP) Eze Gbakagbaka, Eze Oha of Evo Kingdom, in Port Harcourt.

He said that the ICT developments have helped in no little measure in facilitating jobs for the command.

Agomoh, noted that the issue of vehicle registration was no longer a difficult task as such could be done at one’s comfort zone.

The RS6HQ FRSC commander also revealed that the digital system was also responsible for the low reported cases of stolen vehicles.

According to him, at every registration point, their devices detect vehicles which were earlier registered, as double registration and was not allowed in the system.

He recalled how a suspected stolen car was recovered at a certain point through the ICT system.

The FRSC boss, further pointed out that the system was simplified and could be operated by any one.

To list one of the new development recorded by its ICT unit, he said that the country’s driver’s licence now has a global recognition, adding that with Nigeria’s driver’s licence one could drive in any part of the world.

He also said that the system has discovered several fake driver’s licence, while calling on the people to desist from patronising touts.