Flooding: Rivers Traders Count Losses

The recent flood that swept through parts of Rivers State is now taking its toll on traders at the Oil Mill Market, Rumukwurushi, Obio/Akpor Local Government of the State.

The traders lamented that for the past one week, they have not been able to do any business transaction at the market due to the flooded water level at the market.

One of the traders, Mr. Chidi Ndubueze, stated that the flooding was caused by erosion at the market, stressing “the laterite surface of the market is being washed away by water and we are helpless, we can’t do anything to stop the erosion”.

Ndubueze further said lack of a well constructed drainage was also contributory factor in the flooding of the market, explaining that the drains were shallow considering the location of the market, which he said was a swampy area.

He stated regrettably, “my goods are all submerged in the water, if you look around you will see my fellow traders wading through the flooded water which is already waist high trying to rescue some of their goods, but as you can see its of no use because they are already damaged”.

He appealed to government to consider rebuilding the drainage system given that the ground on which the market was built was a swampy area, noting that it is also a source of revenue to the state.

As at time of press, officials of the market could not be reached to give their impression about the flooding.

Tonye Nria-Dappa