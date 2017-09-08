Divorce Rumours Trail Uche Jombo’s Marriage

Divorce rumours are trailing top Nollywood actress and film producer, Uche Jombo marriage. For the third time in two months. There are viral reports that the actress who fought off rumours of a marriage crash on social media not too long ago has allegedly divorced her Puerto Rican husband, Kenny Rodriquez.

According to recent reports, Uche Jumbo has ended the marriage due to the fact that her husband was in a relationship with a 22-year-old American student named Teresa. However, in response to the news, 37-year-old actress says she won’t have any of it and has asked Nigerians to steer clear of her family and marriage.

Reacting on her instagram recently, she wrote,’ “if you are going to make up stories about my life or marriage, try facts. Normally I will look at this stupid trending story on me today and look the other way, but not today. I find your need to create mirage tales of rancour where there are none in chase of a story/news out rageous”.

“There’s no story here except a woman trying to balance her family life and work in two countries. Please leave my family out of your manufactured, made up stories. There are more important stories, real issues in the world people are worried about than little old me”.

She also described the rumours as “negative inaccurate press” and revealed that she had taken legal action against those peddling the speculations. The rumour began in July when Uche Jombo removed her husband’s picture from her instagram page and dropped his name.

Upon the backlash, she received, the actress debunked the story of divorce claiming all was well in her marriage. Nevertheless, some days after she denied her marriage had crashed, leaked picture of her hubby in a compromising position with a young lady surfaced on line.

The images were allegedly taken in Kenney’s home in Dallas, same one he shares with Uche whenever she visits United States. The couple tied the knots in May 2012 in the Caribbean. The union is blessed with a son.