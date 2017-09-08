Cultists Kill Siblings, One Other In Rivers

At least, three persons were last Wednesday killed by suspected cultists in Ipoo community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

It was learnt that the victims, Ogechi Amesi and his brother, Chinumezi Amesi, who hail from Ibaa community in Emohua Local Government Area, and one other person, yet to be identified, were killed at Ipoo community, while they were at work in their barbing saloon.

One of the victims’ brothers, Iheanyi Njoku, told newsmen that the suspected cultists stormed the barber’s shop owned by the two brothers, and opened fire, killing three and leaving one other with bullet wounds.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Nnamdi Omoni said he has not been briefed on the development.

However, a senior police officer attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) confirmed the incident, and added that security operatives have been put on red alert and mobilised to restore normalcy to the troubled community.

The officer added that the remains of two of the victims have been deposited at a mortuary, while one has been buried in Ipoo.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ikwerre Constituency in Rivers State House of Assembly, Azubuike Wanjoku, has condemned the killing at Ipoo, describing it as inhuman.

Wanjoku said that it was saddening that anyone could take the life of another person, and tasked security operatives to ensure that those behind the tragedy were arrested and prosecuted.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana