Analyst Chides NCC Over Cyber Crime Rating

Telecommunication analyst, Mr Tunde Godwin has called on the management of the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) to unearth the reason behind the third position of the country in cyber crime rating.

It would be recalled that the Chief Executive Officer of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta had at a recent public function in Lagos said that Nigeria ranks third in cyber crime after the United Kingdom and United States of America.

The telecommunication analyst who spoke with The Tide last Tuesday in Port Harcourt said that it was the duty of the commission to look inward and unearth the reason behind such development.

Godwin who insisted that the NCC must give reasons on the Prof Danbatta’s view, said that such could be corrected if the operators were ‘out for serious business.

He noted that such development could hinder cyber growth in a third world country like Nigeria.

According to him, the vibrant economic nature of the UK and US, may not allow the public from distancing from them in any kind of transaction.

The cyber expert also tasked the NCC to use its good office and track those behind such stagnated development of the country in cyber growth.

He pointed out that cyber crime has become the most disturbing issue in the country as many have been tricked in one way or the other via the internet.

Mr Tunde Godwin who is also media concept director, regretted t hat the issue of cyber crime was yet to be given the required attention even as it has become a menance in the federation.

He also said that both the risk and benefit of using the cyber space should be properly managed for the benefit of the people.

On how to go about smooth operation in the industry, he said that the federal government must enact stiff laws that could regulate the system.

He said without such, criminals would continue to attack the internet to the detriment of genuine users.