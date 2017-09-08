AGN Mourns Late Comic Actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu

Popular Nollywood comic actor, Okwy Chukwujekwu also known as Main Bossman is dead. Fellow actor, Odira Nwobu announced his death on social media through a video of the lifeless body of Okwy Chukwujekwu.

He said “I am scared and still confused. I thought he was just acting for me, not until Boss was put into an ambulance headed to Nnewi. May your soul rest in peace, my friend, my brother, my colleague. I am scared I do not know who is next.

“I wonder how your mother would feel hearing this sad news. This is not a movie. A small clip of my friend lying dead”, he wrote.

Confirming the incident to newsmen, National Chief Whip of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Empress Ikwumonu described the late actor as very creative and talented. She said the Nigerian movie industry has lost a great talent whose vacuum can’t be filled.

“Yes he is dead. At the moment, we don’t really know the real cause of death though some are saying it is asthma attack. However, it is a big loss to the movie industry. He was very creative and talented. We pray God to give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. We will keep the general public posted on the burial date”, he added.