Super Falcons Drop In FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s women national team, Super Falcons dropped one spot to 35th in the latest FIFA Women’s World rankings released at the weekend.

Having remained stuck in the 34th position since claiming the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title last December, the Super Falcons stumbled due to their eight-month long inactivity.

Despite the drop, the reigning African queens are still the highest ranked women side in Africa with 1613 points. Behind them on the continent are Ghana (46th), Cameroon (47th), Equatorial Guinea (51) and South Africa (52) as the top five ranked teams.

In Europe, Uefa Women’s Euro 2017 winners Netherlands reach their highest rank in history, climbing five places to 7th and semi-finalists England entered the third spot and finalists Denmark climbed up to 12th position.

Away from Europe, World champions the United States still remain the best women side, with Germany, England, France, Canada complete the top five in the world rankings.

However, Netherlands (up 5), Austria (up 4) and Portugal (up 4) are the biggest movers, while Spain (down 4) recorded the biggest drop in rankings.

Unfortunately, 2016 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup hosts Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, Guyana, Puerto Rico were excluded from the ranked 118 member associations for lack of matches.

The next edition of the women’s ranking will be published on December 15.