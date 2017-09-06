S’Africa’s Supporters Hail Super Eagles’ Performance

Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club in South Africa, Osita Okeke, says Super Eagles World Cup Qualifying matches against the Lions of Cameroon were awesome.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 4-0 at home and was forced to a 1-1 in Yaounde in the reverse fixture on Monday to stay on top of their group with 10 points from four matches.

Okeke told newsmen in Johannesburg, South Africa yesterday that members of the club were proud of the Eagles.

” We watched the matches at Uyo and Yaounde live on television. The Eagles were awesome in the matches and we are happy with the outcome.

” With the seriousness we saw on the Eagles, they are ready to qualify for the World Cup. We urge them to remain focused, resolute and determined in the remaining matches,” he said.

Okeke said that members of the club celebrated the outcome of the matches and wished the team well.

The chairman also said that the Eagles performance was a warning signal to the South African national team in their AFCON qualifier next year.

He said that the Eagles South Africans saw against Cameroon was different to the team that lost at home to the Bafana Bafana.

” We are hopeful that the Eagles will re-enact the same game when they meet South Africa. The supporters club will be on the ground to cheer them to victory.

” For now, first things first. Let us get the World Cup ticket, then we plan for the South Africans and other teams,” he said.