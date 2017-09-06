Rohr Satisfied With Cameroon Stalemate

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr has expressed his contentment despite his side’s 1-1 draw against Cameroon on Monday.

The Super Eagles travelled to Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium for a game billed as a potential decider, with a win handing them a 2018 Fifa World Cup ticket.

But a match of attrition between two well-matched teams ended in stalemate as both created clear-cut chances with Vincent Aboubakar’s penalty cancelling out Moses Simon’s first half strike, meaning Nigeria’s next fixture against Zambia takes on extra importance.

And the German feels a draw can therefore be regarded as a positive result.

“It was a different team of Cameroon. They had three fresh players. We had the same team,” he said after the game.

“And physically in the second half, we had problems, but we are very happy about this point because our goal was to have four points against Cameroon.

“We did very well in the first game and today was a game we didn’t want to make a spectacle, We just wanted to get the points.

“If they didn’t have that penalty we’d have got all three points. We are very satisfied with the result.”

Nigeria faces Zambia in their next game on October 7 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.