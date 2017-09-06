Police Nab Kidnapper In Rivers Community

The men of Special Anti-Robbery squad (SARS) of Igbo Etche Units of the Rivers State Police Command apprehended an alleged kidnapper last Sunday.

The suspect, Miss Miracle Chibuzor who resides at Eedegelem stream Road in Igbo Etche of Rivers State was said to have kidnapped the victim along Edegelem road at about 3:47pm, and alleged that she was taking her (the victim) to her uncle at Abia State for ritual purposes.

According to the men of the C41 unit of State Police Command led by superintendent Noble Owoh, the victim’s mother had earlier reported that her child was missing and also described the physical appearance of the alleged kidnapper to the police men at police checkpoint along Igbo Etche road.

He said, “following the woman’s report, we swiftly checked every passing vehicles and discovered a teenage girl who was carrying a girl of about 4-5 years old in one of the vehicles were searched”.

“Further interrogation revealed that the suspect had kidnapped the victim at Edegelem and was taking her to her uncle at Abia State for ritual purposes”.

Speaking in an interview with “The Tide”, Mrs Gabriel, the victim’s mother expressed her gratitude to God who made it possible for her daughter to be found.

According to her, “I sent my daughter to buy Kerosine from a nearby shop while I tended to my provision store, but she didn’t return after about 2hours so I went out to search for her”, he said.

“People revealed that she followed our neighbor whom they described for me. I went to my neighbour’s house in search of my daughter but she wasn’t there so I quickly called the attention of the police. After a long search, the police discovered the kidnapper with my daughter and called me to some and identify my 4-year-old daughter.

In his contribution, Mr Morrison Amadi said that parents should be overly cautions in taking care of their children and added that they should not be made to run all errands especially at late hours of the day. He advised the public to always pray to God before embarking on their daily activities as “mber” months were usually prove evil deeds.

Also speaking the president of “the police is your friend campaign” Bosinde Aralkpe, advised parents to be careful with their children and avoid being too busy to watch over them. He added that security was every one’s business and urged to be vigilant in order to identify criminals and nip crimes in the bud.

He however said that the suspect was assisting the police with investigation.

Juliet Onyeanwunam