Police Dismiss Sergeant Over Murder

Sergeant Habila Samaila has been dismissed by the Delta State Police Command for professional misconduct and alleged murder of a 32 years old man.
The sergeant until his dismissal was attached to 33 PMF Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
The mobile police officer allegedly shot a 32 years old man, Mr Fred Ejovwokoghene-Igureride during a burial ceremony at Emede in Isoko South Council Area of Delta State.
He was rushed to the general hospital were he was confirmed dead.
Sgt. Habila Samaila was an escort to the community with the director of Johnnesco (Nig) Enterprises Ltd.
The State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Andrew Aniamaka confirmed Samaila’s dismissal.
The police expressed their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased (their loved one) due to the careless handling of a weapon by the dismissed Sergeant.
Bianca Oriaku