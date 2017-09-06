NGO Trains 235 Teachers On Classroom Management

Centre for Educational Empowerment and Orientation (CEEO), an NGO, has trained 235 primary school teachers in Nasarawa State on classroom management to enhance service delivery.

Mr Oyebisi Davidcrown, the NGO’s Chief Executive Officer, stated this on Monday, at the end of a one-week capacity building workshop for classroom teachers and teachers evaluation officers in Akwanga.

The Tide source reports that the theme of the workshop was “Improving the Quality of Education Through Effective Core Teaching Strategies”.

Davidcrown said that the training was aimed at equipping teachers with basic skills to tackle the current decline in the quality of education across the state and the country at large.

According to him, the workshop also trained teachers on strategies that would enhance their skills in classroom management, scheme of work, lesson plans, among others.

The NGO chief said that the training, sponsored by Mr David Ombugadu,a member of the House of Representatives representing Akwanga/Nassarawa Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency, was aimed at improving on the education needs of the pupils.

“When we transform a teacher, we have transformed the entire society because the teacher is at the core of knowledge delivery chain,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Mark Makama, the Education Secretary of Akwanga Local Government, urged the participants to use the knowledge gained from the workshop to improve on the standard of education in the state.

He commended the NGO for training the teachers and called for more of such capacity building workshop.