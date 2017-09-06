Monarch Assures TROMPCON Members Of Fair Deal

The new Chairman of the Association of Traditional Rulers of Oil and Minerals Producing Communities of Nigeria (TROMPCON), Rivers State Chapter and the Agwuru Igbo kingdom, His Majesty King (Dr.) Samuel Ndiwe Amaechi has assured members of the association of fair deal, as he would ensure that the body is taken to greater heights during his tenure.

Amaechi, who gave the assurance while addressing members of the group after his election in Port Harcourt, recently, also promised to run an all-inclusive administration, where no one would be discriminated against.

While stressing the need for the development of oil producing communities in the State, the traditional ruler assured that he would not betray the confidence reposed on him by members of the organization.

Among those elected during the association’s biennial conference include Oda-Abuan of Abua Kingdom, His Majesty King Monday Kaleh Obuge, Deputy Chairman 1, Amanyanabo of Ogu, His Majesty King Nicholas Dickson Ibele Nimeribo Loko 1X, Deputy Chairman 11 and Mene Bua Nimuu of Gokana, HRH MenePenadonBadom, Deputy Chairman 111.

Others are Amanyanabo of Kula Kingdom, HRH Koroma A. Eleki Saro X1V, Secretary, Eze Oha Apara 1V of Apara Kingdom, His Majesty Eze ChikeWorluWobo, Treasurer, Paramount Ruler of Oyigbo, Eze Mike Nwaji, Financial Secretary and King (Barr.) OnyekachiAmaonwu, EzeEberiUgo 111 of Omuma, Welfare Officer.

Also elected are Nye Nwe Eli Rumuogba, Eze (Barr.) Temple N. Ejekwu, Legal Adviser and Eze Oha Evo 111 of Evo Kingdom, His Majesty Dr. (Sir) Leslie Nyebuchi Eke.