Local Content: Architect Hails FG’s Approval

A Port Harcourt-based architect, Mrs Funke Omitayo has commended the Federal Government for the approval of the localisation of building materials and operations in the country’s construction industry.

Omitayo, former Treasurer, Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Rivers State chapter, gave the commendation in a chat with The Tide recently at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa on arrival from attending the 28th edition of the Annual Archibuilt Conference and Exhibition, Abuja, organised by NIA.

The female professional, in her commendation, noted that the new policy when implemented, would enhance the application of local content in the construction sector of the economy.

According to her, “the new policy by the Federal Government, would improve the use of local content including, skills, personnel and materials”.

She added that the new policy would put local manufacturers at an advantage over foreign firms, while checking the influx of foreign firms into the country.

Omitayo continued, saying “the local content policy would also increase the capital base of local firms and put them at advantage as well as give the dominance in the construction industry”.

She expressed the hope that Nigerian manufacturers would take advantage of the initiative and develop the skills of their personnel through capacity building.