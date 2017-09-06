Link 36 States, Abuja By Rail, Buhari Orders Ministers

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to connect the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja by rail.

Amaechi made the revelation during the 15th National Council on Transportation (NCT) in Sokoto, yesterday.

He said, “The President called two of us, myself and my colleague in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola; and told me specifically that I must ensure that the 36 states, including Abuja are connected by rail”.

The minister added that the ongoing rail projects in the country would create employment opportunity for the teeming youths.

He said that to grow the economy effectively and efficiently, the railway must be developed.

Amaechi said the Federal Government was on the verge of signing a contract agreement with General Electric for the rehabilitation of the rail lines across the country to ensure they are put to use in the very shortest time.

He further disclosed that government has ordered more locomotives for the standard gauge rail lines.

Amaechi also said the President has given approval for the construction of Abuja-Itakpe rail line, while preparation is in top gear to commence activity on the Ajaokuta-Warri line which will be completed in June 2018.