Hotelier Seeks Revival Of Airport Hotel

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Maxi Plazza Hotel, Chief Maxwell Mekaka-Woboh, has appealed to the Rivers State Government to re-consider reviving the Port Harcourt International Airport Hotel, Omagwa.

He made the appeal in a chat with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.

Mekaka-Woboh narrated how the revival of the hotel would aid in tackling unemployment and other issues in the state.

The ex-NNPC staff noted that hotel business was among the revenue spinning investment across the globe due to its nature.

He recalled how the business have sustained him after retirement from the oil company, adding that it could also sustain a nation or state.

The hotelier who is also the Managing Director, Citylife Hotel in Elimgbu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, said that if the state government could clear the ground, that some private individuals may want to partner government on the operation of the hotel.

He regretted that such huge investment is lying fallow and not yielding any profit to the state even at this time of economic hardship.

The businessman who doubles as the Ezemgbu IV, of Elimgbu, pointed out that some countires, like Kenya, depends solely on hospitality industry and tourism hence the need for the industry to pay more attention to the sector.

According to him, the state has a ready market outfit for the hospitality sector due to the huge presence of companies and industries.

While appealing to the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to unearth the circumstances behind the closure of the Airport Hotel, he also intimated the ministry of commerce and industry on the need to work harder.

He was of the view that if the ministry should take a step forward, that the government would have robust ideas on investment opportunities.

Earlier, he had praised Governor Wike over his determination to give the state a permanent face-lift through projects execution.