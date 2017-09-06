Group Urges Halt To Gas Flaring

A seasoned group leader in Rivers State and President of a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Opobo/Nkoro Progressives Assembly (ONPA), Barr Eugene Sam Ubani, has called on the Federal Government to urgently compel international oil companies to end gas flaring in Niger Delta host communities.

Ubani, who made the remark, last Saturday at Opobo Town in an interview with The Tide on the need for oil companies to contribute meaningfully in their host communities, stressed that gas flare and spillages have caused deadly sicknesses and diseases in the region.

According to him, the need to call the Federal Government and international communities’ attention to the hazardous oil exploration has become imperative as host communities over the years have been exposed to untold health challenges, noting that he decided to make this clarion demand in public interest of the people of Niger Delta.

Emphasising that gas flaring and oil spillages have contributed to the state of unrest in the region, he assured that if the International Oil Companies (IOCs) do the needful, such illegal activities would be called to order by the region’s stakeholders.

While calling on the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari to re-invest the 13 per cent oil derivation directly to the host communities, he stressed that that would go a long way to alleviate the sufferings in oil producing communities.

He also called on the Federal Government to expedite action on the promise of licensing of the modular refineries, adding that such initiative is in the right order.

He maintained that gas flare and oil spillages have exposed the people of Rivers State in particular and the Niger Delta region in general to many environmental challenges.

Ubani pointed out that oil which ought to be a blessing to the people of the South-South region seems to bring instability and under-development to the region, adding that due to oil exploration the people could no longer carry out their major occupations which are fishing and farming.

The group leader said that Rivers State plays host to major oil companies and call for the relocation of their headquarters to Port Harcourt to address in oil bearing communities.

He pleaded with south-south people to put to an end to oil facilities destruction and illegal bunkering and advised the Federal Government to dialogue with aggrieved persons, stressing that the government and the region stakeholders have key roles to play in putting an end to illegal activities within oil producing communities.

Bethel Sam Toby