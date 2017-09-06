FRSC Warns Against Mob Action

Following last Friday’s attack on security operatives at the scene of a fatal accident in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has warned against mob action.

Mr Adebola Olotu, the FRSC Deputy Route Commander and Operations Officer, Ago-Iwoye Outpost, gave the warning in a telephone interview with The Tide source in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State last Saturday.

Olotu said the resort to mob action when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into Muslim worshippers during the Eid prayer in Ijebu-Igbo was uncalled for.

The Tide reports that two male Muslim worshipers were killed following the crash of the truck which was loaded with logs.

A policeman identified as Joseph Adejuwon was also killed by the mob which went on rampage after the crash, preventing rescue efforts by security operatives.

Olotu explained that the casualty count in the incident would have been avoided had the mob allowed a timely rescue of the victims.

He called for restraint on the part of Nigerians who resort to mob action in dire situations, saying this was counterproductive.

“The act of jungle justice as a way of reacting to cases of suspected robbery and manslaughter incidents in the event of road traffic crashes should be completely shunned.

“Jungle justice is barbaric and it is not healthy for any civilised society.

“The earlier we discourage this act that encourages total disregard for the rule of law, the better for the Nigerian civil system.

“Two wrongs they say don’t make a right, not now, not ever. At least every criminal before the law court is innocent until proven guilty.

“With the increasing rate of jungle justice, it is feared that if not nipped in the bud, people will no longer have regard for sanctity of human lives.

“Nigerians should allow the law enforcement agents to carry out their duties in the event of criminal acts or road traffic crashes.

“Jungle justice would not stop crimes and neither will it prevent road crashes from occurring.

“The more you deny officials from promptly responding to a crash or crime situation the more danger you expose victims to,” Olotu said.

It will be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command recently arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in lynching two suspected ritualists in Mushin area.