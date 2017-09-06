FRSC Warns Against Mob Action

By admin -
0
66

Following last  Friday’s  attack on security operatives at the scene of a fatal accident in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State,  the Federal Road Safety Commission  (FRSC) has warned against mob action.
Mr Adebola Olotu, the FRSC Deputy Route Commander and Operations Officer, Ago-Iwoye Outpost,  gave the warning  in a telephone interview  with The Tide source  in  Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State  last Saturday.
Olotu said  the resort to  mob action  when a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into Muslim worshippers during the  Eid prayer  in Ijebu-Igbo  was uncalled for.
The Tide reports that two male Muslim worshipers were killed  following the crash of  the truck  which was loaded with logs.
A policeman identified as Joseph Adejuwon  was also killed by the  mob  which  went on rampage  after the  crash, preventing  rescue efforts by security operatives.
Olotu explained that the casualty count in the incident  would have been avoided  had the mob  allowed  a  timely rescue of the victims.
He called for restraint on the part  of Nigerians who resort to mob action  in dire situations, saying  this was  counterproductive.
“The act of jungle justice as a way of reacting to cases of suspected robbery and manslaughter incidents in the event of road traffic crashes should be completely shunned.
“Jungle justice is barbaric and it is not healthy for any civilised society.
“The earlier we discourage this act  that encourages  total disregard for  the rule of law, the better for the Nigerian  civil system.
“Two wrongs they say don’t make a right, not now, not ever. At least every criminal before the law court is innocent until proven guilty.
“With the increasing rate of jungle justice, it is feared that if not nipped in the bud,  people will no longer have regard for  sanctity of human lives.
“Nigerians should allow the law enforcement agents to carry out  their duties in the event of criminal acts or road traffic crashes.
“Jungle justice would not stop crimes and neither will it prevent road crashes from occurring.
“The more you deny officials from promptly responding to a crash or crime situation the more danger  you expose victims to,” Olotu said.
It will be recalled that the Lagos State Police Command recently arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in lynching two suspected ritualists  in Mushin area.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR