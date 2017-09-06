Flood Destroys Valuables In Rivers Community

Residents of Rumuokwurusi Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State and its environ have lamented the effect of flooding in the area.

Some of the residents of the community who spoke with The Tide correspondent said the perennial flooding in the area has caused devastating consequences on the people.

A resident Mr. Bukpo Anthony said the flood has caused untold difficulties for his family as all their valuable belongings have been damaged.

He said he had temporarily relocated from his abode as his family house was taken over by flood.

Another resident, Mr. Peter Amadi, said life in the area has become burdensome as a result of the peremial flooding; “My family and I have seen hell, within these days, we have no where to go so, we have to adjust our belongings above the flood waters, but the ground is always overtaken by flood, so we don’t have where to sleep. I want the government to do something to assist us”.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman, Rumuokwurusi Town Council, Mr. Kingsley Ejekwu, disclosed that the flood has affected the economic wellbeing of the people.

He said the flooding has led to the collapse of part of the Rumuokwurusi Bridge, and eroded part of the Rumuokwurusi road leading to Aba road thereby stagnating business activities in the area.

The Town Council Chairman, appealed to the Rivers State Government and the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) to come to the aid of the people by fixing the damaged road.

Other areas affected by the flood include Eneka, and Oroigwe where residents were also counting their losses.

