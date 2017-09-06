Expert Wants FG To Review Education Curriculum

Managing Director, Rojenny Tourists and Games Village, Oba, near Onistha, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, has advised the Federal Government to redesign the nation’s education curriculum to address Nigeria’s development challenges.

Ezeonwuka gave the advice at the Anambra Youth Entrepreneurship Roundtable organised by the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) recently in Awka.

He also identified high premium on religion rather than spirituality as part of the reasons the youths were not employed and not predisposed to hard work.

He said that while large chunk of the national budget was set aside for religious tourism (pilgrimage) every year, not much attention was being paid to creating opportunities for teeming gradates youths.

“Nigeria has become a highly religious country without spirituality; people now establish places of worship instead of starting up businesses that can employ people.

“The government now sponsors religious pilgrimages than helping industries to start and grow, foreign exchange is more available to people going to Mecca and Jerusalem than those that want to import raw materials.

“We have lots of graduates but they have no jobs and cannot create jobs for themselves because our education curriculum is not designed to solve problems or encourage entrepreneurship.

“Our youths don’t want to create value and be rewarded because the value system is all about quick money, quick money, that is why they go aboard and they end up in prisons.

“So, there is need for us to revisit our core values and get them right so that we save our youths and by that save our future as a country,” he said.

Also, an Agriculturist, Mr Emeka Okoli, said the issue of unemployment would have been largely mitigated if youths took agriculture seriously.

Okoli, who is the Director of Technical Services in Anambra Ministry of Agriculture, described agriculture as the highest employer of labour and a quick way to wealth.

He encouraged youths to seek advice on how their God-given talents could be harnessed and converted to wealth creating skills.

Contributing, Mr Frank Maduka, former Chairman of NYCN in Anambra, said governments and the elite should stop using the youth to foment trouble or social media thugs.

Maduka said that Anambra government should not just train youths but empower them with start-up capital, adding that youths had not been given their place of pride in the state.