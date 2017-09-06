Expert Cautions On Herbal Mixtures Usuage

A Paediatrician, Dr

Kevin Okafor has warned against the use of herbal mixtures for treating children.

Okafor gave the warning in an interview with newsmen in Owerri last Tuesday.

He warned herbal concoctions could lead to kidney failure in children.

He said that the use of the mixture could also worsen the symptoms of conditions for which it was being used, often resulting in Steven Johnson syndrome.

Okafor noted that parents were fond of using herbal mixtures for the treatment of conditions such as measles, foot and mouth diseases including chicken pox in children, without realising its risks.

“Parents are often misinformed by persons who claim to be experienced in such matters, often insisting on using this mixture for treating measles and chicken pox.

“The myth is that the rashes have to `come out’ fully; and this can only be achieved with the use of herbal mixtures.

“It is a risky practice and we advise parents against it to avoid kidney failure and Steven Johnson syndrome,” he said.

The medical practitioner also warned against self-medication especially when it concerned children, noting that the effects are often fatal in children.

“We warn parents on the dangers of giving drugs to their children without the recommendation of their paediatrician.

“Even if your child presents with a symptom that is similar to a past illness, don’t be quick to give the same drugs you were given previously without consulting a paediatrician.

“The effects of self-medication are worse in children, even fatal sometimes,” he said.