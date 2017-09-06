Don Hails Actors Guild On Credible Polls

A lecturer with the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Mr Obi Okoli has commended members of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for electing a new National Executive led by Emeka Rollas.

Okoli, a lecturer in the Department of Theatre and Film made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Enugu recently. Reports indicate that the AGN, an umbrella body of Nollywood actors was rocked by leadership crisis for 12 years.

The crisis was resolved on August 22 at a closed door forum of AGN National Peace and Reconciliation meeting in Enugu by representatives from 29 AGN state chapters. Okoli urged Rollas-led executive to be focused and run an all-inclusive programmes to win the confidence and trust of all members. “I must congratulate Emeka Rollas and his crop of officers for emerging as the new and united face of AGN.

“I know that Rollas will bring his dynamism, passion and energy to bear in moving the Nollywood industry and film production forward,” he said.

Okoli, who had been acting for over 30 years both on television and in Nollywood films, tasked Rollas to involve a robust mechanism for mentorship of younger actors.

“For now, we needed to close the gap between the young and advancing actors and this can be achieved seamlessly through a carefully designed mentorship programme by the AGN.

“The younger actors needed to learn ways to improve on their performances and technical production qualities,” Okoli, popularly known as `Sir Okoli’, said.

The Nollywood industry had remained the greatest vehicle of influence Nigeria had used to inculcate the nation’s rich customs and tradition to the outside world.

Nigerian films and Theatre had helped to acculturise non-Nigerians with Nigeria’s diverse culture, rich heritage, landmarks, languages and life-style.