Community Chairman Promises To Fast-Track Dev

The newly elected chairman of Ala Polo in Igbikisikalama Community in Port Harcourt City Local Government Area of Rivers State, Deacon Godsgift T. Igwe has assured the people of his administration’s commitment towards the rapid development of the area.

He also assured that his executive members would sustain the existing peace in the community, saying that the election was a victory for all Polo people. Deacon Igwe stated this in an exclusive interview with The Tide shortly after the community inaugurated the executive last Sunday, in Port Harcourt.

He pledged that his administration will run an open-door policy and entertain every positive advice that can move the community forward.

“I assure the community that those pending projects will be executed very soon and money will surely come in Jesus name, Amen”, Deacon Igwe declared.

The chairman solicited for cooperation from all and sundry for Ala Polo to move to the next level, saying that without cooperation the executive cannot achieve its set goals. He used the forum to thank the people for finding him worthy to pilot the affairs of the community for the next three years.

“I thank you for seeing me worthy to be your chief servant. Our executive will not disappoint you in all ramifications. We need everybody as support towards the development of our community, as you know, the executive cannot do it alone”, he stated.

Speaking at the occasion, the immediate past chairman of the community, Mr. Larry Johnson advised the executive to be focused and conduct themselves in a good manner and further urged the community to support them to enable the executive achieve their aims.

Also speaking, chairman of the electoral committee Pastor Jeremiah Igbiks, thanked the people of the community for giving him the opportunity to serve them in that capacity and expressed gratitude for the peaceful conduct of the election. Other executive members are; Arch. Charles Honest, vice chairman, Mr. Tonye Oba, secretary, Pastor Isaac Ateke, assistant secretary, Mr.Princewill Allen, financial secretary while Madam Rhoda Daka and Mr. Isikima K. Tobiah, were also elected as treasurer and provost respectively.

